ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Officials in Washington County, Virginia are responding to a structure fire on Preston Place Drive.

According to the Washington County Life Saving Crew, a call for a structure fire on Preston Place Drive came in at 7:33 a.m.

Flames were reportedly seen coming from the garage of the structure.

Washington Life Saving Crew, Abingdon Fire Department and Green Spring Volunteer Fire Department are responding to the fire.