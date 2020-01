JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters are responding to a structure fire on Eastridge Lane in Johnson County.

According to the Second District Volunteer Fire Department, crews are on the scene of a house fire that appears to have been caused by an issue with the home’s heater.

Injuries are unknown at this time, but SDVFD confirmed that rescue personnel were on their way to the scene as of 9:10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.