Crews responding to fire at Holliston Mills factory in Church Hill

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are responding to a fire at the Holliston Mills factory in Church Hill.

Church Hill EMS confirmed that crews were currently on the scene of a fire at 905 Holliston Mills Road.

According to EMS, Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department is the lead department at the scene.

Holliston Mills is an industrial textile factory.

News Channel 11 has reached out to emergency officials and has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.