Crews responding to fatal crash in Roan Mountain; Road remains closed at this time

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department confirms one person is dead after a crash this morning in Roan Mountain.

According to the department, a family of four were involved in a rollover.

One adult is dead while a 13-year-old was airlifted and transported to a local hospital. Jimmy Vines with the agency says Hampton High School was used as an operational site for WINGS.

Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and other agencies are currently working the scene.

Vines says the road remains closed until further notice this morning.

We’ll continue to bring you the latest on this story both on-air and on WJHL.com.