Crews responding to Ashe Street gas leak at blood center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Responders blocked both lanes of Ashe Street Monday night near downtown Johnson City after a gas leak was reported at a business in the area.

According to Washington County, Tennessee dispatchers, first responders arrived on scene around 6:30 p.m. on a vaporous gas leak call at Plasma Biological Services.

As of 8:20 Monday night, the gas in question has not been identified.

Police are advising that members of the public avoid the areas as crews work to locate and seal the source of the leak.

Dispatchers said drivers can expect a full road closure in front of 404 Ashe St. for multiple hours.