Crews responding to Abingdon smoke complaint at Porterfield Highway home

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A smoke complaint has brought crews to a home on Porterfield Highway in Abingdon.

According to Alert Abingdon, crews responded to a smoke complaint at 15630 Porterfield Highway at 6:31 a.m.

SMOKE COMPLAINT at 15630 PORTERFIELD HWY S SECTOR ABINGDON. Please use caution in the area. January 21, 2020 at 06:31AM — AlertAbingdon (@AlertAbingdon) January 21, 2020

Abingdon Fire Department confirmed they had been called to the scene and discovered smoke in the home, but the scene was not an active structure fire.

AFD said their current crews are working to get the remaining smoke out of the home.

No injuries were reported, according to AFD.

Washington County Life Saving Crew confirmed they were on the scene with the Abingdon Fire Department.

Residents were asked by Alert Abingdon to use caution in the area.

