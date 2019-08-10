Crews respond to structure fire in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire that began around 7:50 a.m. has crews still on the scene in Jonesborough.

The Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department confirmed they had responded around 7:50 a.m. to a fire on Duel Lane in Jonesborough.

Washington COunty-Johnson City EMS told News Channel 11 they had personnel on standby, but no injuries had been reported yet.

Witnesses say Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Jonesborough Fire Department and Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department were all on scene.

This is a developing story, stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.