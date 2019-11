JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Johnson City.

Dispatchers confirm that firefighters have responded to a home in the 1900 block of Myrtle Avenue.

It is unclear if anyone has been hurt.

News Channel 11 has a reporter on the scene.

(Photo: Ale Rosales)

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.