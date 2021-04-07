Crews respond to early morning fire at old Boones Creek Middle School

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fire crews in Washington County responded to the former Boones Creek Middle School early Wednesday to extinguish a fire.

According to a post from the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were called to the vacant school building around 1:55 a.m.

The Gray Volunteer Fire Department and Jonesborough Fire Department were also called to the scene.

The post says the fire was quickly contained without incident.

According to the Sulphur Spring Volunteer Fire Department, the cause of the fire is unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.