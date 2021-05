CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a church fire in Greene County.

The fire is at the Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in the 5900 block of Erwin Highway.

(Photo: WJHL)

(Photo: WJHL)

(Photo: WJHL)

(Photo: Rebekkah Lombardi)

(Photo: Rebekkah Lombardi)

(Photo: Jacob Hopson)

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters say they were fighting the fire from inside the church but they got out before the roof collapsed.

Multiple fire crews have responded to the scene.