BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WJHL) – A dog was rescued from a cave near Bean Station after falling roughly 50 to 75 feet.

According to a post from the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department (BSVFD), crews were called to the cave around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night to rescue the “coon dog.”

Photo: Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department

The Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department and the Tennessee Mine Rescue Association also responded to assist in the rescue.

The dog was safely removed from the cave and was not injured in the fall, the fire department reports. Photos of the rescue show crews using ropes, harnesses and climbing gear to extract the dog.