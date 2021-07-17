Sheriff: Crews recover body believed to be that of drowning victim in Boone Lake

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday at 10 a.m., crews recovered the body believed to be that of a man who was last seen in Boone Lake on Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the area where authorities have been searching for David Schreck, who was last seen going into the water with his girlfriend.

The TWRA and Washington County EMS were also on scene.

No foul play is suspected.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and positive identification. The incident remains under investigation.