Crews prep for Johnson City July 4 fireworks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews spent Wednesday preparing for Johnson City’s July 4 celebration.

The 34th annual Pepsi Independence Day Celebration will take place Thursday evening on the ground of Freedom Hall Civic Center.

Employees of Pyro Shows were already on site Friday preparing for the vent. They say the 20 minute-long light show, which will have some new additions, won’t leave you disappointed.

“The shells that go up over 300 feet, there’s about 1,600 to 1,7000 of those that go up,” said Sean Mahoney with Pyro Shows. “And then as far as the cakes, which is the low lying volley, there’s about 14 thousand of those that go up.”

The celebration will kick off at 5 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:55 p.m.

Free shuttle service will be available from Winged Deer Park and ETSU at the corner of State of Franklin and University Parkway. The shuttles will run from 5 p.m. until 8:15 p.m., then resume at 10:20 p.m.

News Channel 11 will stream the fireworks show on WJHL.com and Facebook.