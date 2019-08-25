Crews on the scene of motorcycle vs. vehicle crash at intersection of Hwy. 67 and Milligan Hwy.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are currently working the scene of a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Elizabethton.

Officials with the Elizabethton Fire Department confirmed a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle occurred around 1:15 p.m., and they are still currently on the scene.

EFD said the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 67 and Milligan Highway, near Happy Valley High School and the Elizabethton Golf Course.

There is no word yet on injuries sustained in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 on-air and online for updates.