Crews on scene of vehicle accident on Highway 91 in Carter County; person trapped in vehicle

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – First responders are on the scene of a crash with injuries in Carter County where a person is trapped in a vehicle.

According to a post from Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred on Highway 91 at the George Williams Road intersection.

Hampton Valley Forge told News Channel 11 that as of 9:29 a.m, the extrication of an entrapped person had started, but the extrication was not complete yet.

Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Carter County Rescue Squad are all on the scene.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.