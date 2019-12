ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A structure fire has been confirmed near West Main Street in Abingdon.

A city spokesperson told News Channel 11 that Abingdon police were on the scene of the fire on Old Reedy Creek Road.

Photo: Tenille Montgomery



Photo: Tenille Montgomery

Fire crews are currently on the scene.

Officials originally said the fire was on West Main Street.

STRUCTURE FIRE at 793 W MAIN ST WEST ABINGDON. Please use caution in the area. December 26, 2019 at 08:21AM — AlertAbingdon (@AlertAbingdon) December 26, 2019

People are asked to use caution in the area.