CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Highway 19E.





According to a post from the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Deptartment, the crash occurred in the area of Highway 91 on Friday morning.

Traffic is impacted and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Traffic on Highway 91 in Carter County impacted due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Steer clear if possible for the time being. — Curtis Carden (@Curtis_Carden) August 21, 2020

