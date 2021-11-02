Crews on scene of crash involving school bus in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A school bus in Greene County was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Dispatchers told News Channel 11 the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Brittontown Road.

State troopers on scene say any injuries were minor and some parents have elected to take their children to the hospital.

Parents may pick up their children at Brittontown Church.







Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photos taken by News Channel 11 show the school bus on its side off of the road.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene of the crash and is working to confirm more information.