Crews on scene after car crashes into Leisure Park Towers in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — First responders in Bristol are on the scene of a crash where they say a car jumped Beaver Creek and hit the side of Leisure Park Towers at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

A post from the Bristol Virginia Professional Firefighters Association said crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Moore Street.

News Channel 11 spoke with Bristol Virginia Police Capt. Maynard Ratcliff, who confirmed officers remain at the scene for cleanup as of 9:50 a.m.

Ratcliff said that the rate of speed seemed to be a primary cause of the crash, and it’s not known at this time if any other circumstances contributed to the crash.

The driver is at an area hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

