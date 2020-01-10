Crews no longer at scene of Limestone industrial fire, operations planned to resume over weekend

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After almost two days of battling an industrial fire, crews from across Northeast Tennessee have finished their fight against fires at the Profile Products facility in Limestone.

PREVIOUS: Company says Limestone facility could be fully operational in a few days after fire

According to the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, fire crews cleared the scene at the Profile Products facility on David Crockett Park Road as of noon on Thursday.

LVFD says they do not expect to return to the scene.

Responders were first called to the facility at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and crews from Greene, Washington and Sullivan County responded to aid in the effort.

Profile Products Director of Marketing Adam Dibble told News Channel 11 that the facility hopes to resume operations over the weekend.

Dibble also said the facility has received minimal damage and believe they will just have to repair the roof and replace a lift truck.

The fire was contained as of Tuesday night, but firefighters remained on scene due to the volume of burning debris and hotspots that had to be extinguished. The fire was believed to have started in a raw paper storage area.

Dibble told News Channel 11 that several truckloads of recycled paper used to make products were the only inventory lost in the fire.

Dibble said non-temporary employees received pay for the hours they were scheduled to work over the course of the fire.

Profile Products employs 43 people at the Limestone Facility.