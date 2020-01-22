Crews in Glade Spring respond to house fire after man douses himself in kerosene, makes threats

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple crews responded to a Glade Spring home on fire Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement took the resident into custody after he doused himself in kerosene and threatened to set “everything on fire.”

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis told News Channel 11 that the suspect was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.

According to a post on the Glade Spring Fire Department’s Facebook page, around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, multiple fire crews were dispatched to a single-wide mobile home “fully engulfed in flames,” after the man was taken into custody.

The post also said that a nearby car was beginning to burn and a downed power line was arching near the car.

Meadowview Fire Department and Chilhowie Fire were also called in for additional help, the post read.

Richardson Ambulance Service, according to the post, was also on scene for medical support and rehabilitation services.

Prior to fire crews arriving at the scene, the post says that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Glade Spring Police Department secured the scene.