Crews gather despite the rain to clean up parks in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, TENN. (WJHL) — Despite the rain on and off throughout the day, crews were hard at work in Elizabethton on Saturday giving facelifts to Covered Bridge Park and the Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.



The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department partnered with Hunter First Baptist Church to provide the money and manpower needed for repairs at each park.

Volunteers did a bit of everything, painting fences, trimming shrubs and trees, putting down mulch, planting flowers, and so much more.

This isn’t the first time the church has helped out with clean ups through the Friends of the Park program. “We’re thankful that we get to do it, we’re really excited to do it because we want to bridge the relationship of just the church and the community together and just say ‘Hey we love you guys, we are here for you,'” said Joseph Smithdeal, Director of Student Ministries and Missions.



Both the church members and Elizabethton Parks and Recreation leaders said it’s important to keep the parks beautiful, pointing to the numerous events and growing interest in Elizabethton, both from locals and out of towners.