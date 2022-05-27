BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — All three Bristol, Virginia crews battled flames and smoke at the Logan’s Roadhouse on Linden Drive early Friday morning.

According to a release, firefighters arrived that the scene around 1:21 a.m., where they saw smoke coming from the restaurant. Crews forced their way into the building, where a “large amount of black smoke” hit them.

Firefighters saw a small fire on top of a gas grill, which had been mostly extinguished by a sprinkler system. Damage was only limited to that area.

Water did pool up in the kitchen and smoke made the area hazy, but crews worked to clean up the aftermath, and the restaurant will likely reopen later on Friday.

While the fire remains under investigation, officials believe it was accidental.