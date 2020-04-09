Crews extinguish house fire on Ridge Heights Drive in Gray

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Gray early on Thursday morning.

The fire occurred in the 100 block of Ridge Heights Drive off of Hales Chapel Road.

News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler was at the scene of the fire and spoke with firefighters.

Crews were called to the scene of the fire just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

All of the occupants of the home were able to get out safely, and the fire was extinguished before 3 a.m.

Gray Volunteer Fire Department, Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department and Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire.