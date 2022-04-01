(WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Forestry revealed on Friday that blazes across the Southwest Virginia region continue to burn despite rainfall seen Thursday and early Friday.

Crews continue to fight flames that have scorched more than 2,000 acres within the past several days, according to state fire officials. The burned acreage is a result of 18 different wildfires — the largest of which includes a 1,300-acre fire in Lee County.

Firefighters have managed to contain 80% of the flames of the largest of the fires and contained all of a nearby fire, also in Lee County, that burned 270 acres.

Forestry official Russell Proctor told News Channel 11 in late March that the season has proven to be the worst that crews can remember. According to Proctor, the Blackwater community of Lee County is home to tens of thousands of acres of an invasive species called Japanese silver grass.

The plant, Proctor said, fans outward and is dry, making it easier for more fires to ignite as winds from existing wildfires allow embers to travel to other areas.