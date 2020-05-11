Crews battling structure fire off Gray Station Road

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire on Hugh Cox Road in Gray Monday morning.

According to the Gray Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene at 8:57 a.m.











Hugh Cox Road branches off of Gray Station Road near Daniel Boone High School.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene.

Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.