PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire that got out of a homeowner’s control is burning in Piney Flats Wednesday afternoon.

Crews on the scene of the fire off Big Arm Road told News Channel 11 that a homeowner was burning discarded tree branches at the edge of a property when it started climbing up a nearby hill.

As of 1:15 p.m., fire crews were not sure of the full size of the fire but stated that it involved several acres. The brush fire was 90% contained as of 1:15 p.m.

The homeowners had also reportedly applied for and obtained a burn permit from the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Fire officials on the scene of the Piney Flats fire reminded anyone who plans to burn on their property to obtain a free permit from the state online or by calling 423-239-5811.