UPDATE: Forest fire contained in Dickenson County

UPDATE: Dickenson County EMA Director Richard Thacker says the fire has been contained.

Crews will continue to monitor the scene for the next few hours, Thacker says.

PREVIOUS STORY:

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Firefighters are on the scene of a forest fire in Dickenson County.

The fire located in the Road Branch area of Clinchco has spread to about 85 acres according to EMA Director Richard Thacker.

Thacker says the fire started around noon when a house fire spread to the woods. The house was a total loss.

No evacuations have been ordered but Thacker says crews are working to protect three homes.

Bulldozers have been brought in to create fire lines to stop the fire from spreading.

The Virginia Department of Forestry, Clincho Fire Department, Clintwood Fire Department, Haysi Fire Department, Sandy Ridge Fire Department, and Prater Fire Department have responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.