CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local agencies are working to fight a fire in Carter County Tuesday morning.

A 35-acre wildfire on Hogum Hollow Road is 50% contained as of 12:30 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Public Information Officer James Heaton told News Channel 11.

A fire line was built by crews around a cabin, but the structure was protected, Heaton said.

Wildfires around Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee have ignited due to dry weather conditions.

On Nov. 1, one of the several wildfires in Buchanan County, Virginia consumed over 800 acres, destroying over 1,000 acres of property.

Burn permits are required before igniting open fires during fire season in Tennessee. To view the latest regulations for burning in Virginia, click here.