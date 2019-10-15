Crews battle vacant structure fire in Appalachia, VA

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) – Crews are battling a vacant structure fire in Appalachia, Virginia Tuesday morning.

According to a post from the Appalachia Fire Department Company 3, the fire is located on Hill Avenue in the Ridge Avenue portion of the town.

AFD advised anyone living in the area they may experience muddy water and low water pressure for a short time.

Officials posted about the structure fire around 7:20 a.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to officials for updates on the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.