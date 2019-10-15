Breaking News
UPDATE: Suspect in Greeneville murder, Florida double-homicide captured after manhunt

Crews battle vacant structure fire in Appalachia, VA

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Appalachia Fire Department Company 3 via Facebook

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) – Crews are battling a vacant structure fire in Appalachia, Virginia Tuesday morning.

According to a post from the Appalachia Fire Department Company 3, the fire is located on Hill Avenue in the Ridge Avenue portion of the town.

AFD advised anyone living in the area they may experience muddy water and low water pressure for a short time.

Officials posted about the structure fire around 7:20 a.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to officials for updates on the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss