UPDATE: Officials say investigation underway after ‘suspicious mobile home fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – Crews have cleared the scene of a mobile home fire in Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is taking the lead on the investigation, saying they are investigating the fire as possible arson.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene the structure was already almost to the ground in flames.

Photo: Greene County Sheriff's Office

Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Officials with the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that the fire that started around 4 a.m. is under investigation and is considered suspicious.

MVFD said there was no electricity hooked up to the home, and it was abandoned.

The house is considered a total loss.

The scene is now clear.

