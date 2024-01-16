JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Johnson City early Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to Keith Lane off Milligan Highway in Johnson City before 5 a.m.

News Channel 11’s crew on the scene saw firefighters from various fire departments battling the flames.

As of 6 a.m., no information on possible injuries, damage or a cause has been released.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Johnson City Fire Department for more information.