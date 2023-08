NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – One event happening in Southwest Virginia is calling all entrepreneurs and economic developers.

CreatorCon is happening on August 23 and 24 at The Norton Expo Center.

The two-day event is designed to empower and inspire the next generation of creators, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

A full pass is $75, you can register here.

Lauren Class and Blake Salyer sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the event.