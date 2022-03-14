JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In an effort to connect both providers and those in recovery, organizations will host the first-ever Recovery Rally in the Tri-Cities.

The event was put together by the Johnson City Day Reporting Center (DRC) along with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition and Recovery Resources.

Ashton Belcher, the DRC director, said this rally is not just about getting people the help they need in recovery from addiction and substance abuse, but also making providers aware of all the services available in the area.

The event is open to everyone facing recovery or walking with someone through addiction and recovery. Belcher said there are many organizations around the area helping people with addiction, but often they are unaware of what services other organizations can provide.

“A lot of times, if we have a client or participant who shows up or we are referred someone and they’re needing a service that we don’t offer, we really just want to make sure that we’re knowledgeable about the resources that are in our community,” said Belcher. “So we’re not turning them away; we are giving them the resource, even if we don’t have it here.”

Belcher says recovery resources go beyond recovering from the addiction itself; there will be medical professionals providing health care on-site as well as services to get people the documents they need to find employment.

“They’re needing transportation or housing, or they need to get their birth certificate,” said Belcher. “A lot of those things can prevent them from being able to be successful. You need a copy of your driver’s license to even gain employment.”

Organizers hope to help people feel valued by connecting them with the resources they need. Belcher said people can often feel dejected or unwanted if they seek out help and walk away without receiving the care they want and need.

Belcher also said the timing of the rally is important after people spent the last few years distancing or staying home.

“Isolation is the last thing that people need whenever they’re trying to maintain their recovery or address their addiction,” said Belcher. “I think that this is a perfect opportunity for them to gain support if they don’t have it. We will have different recovery groups even represented here on that day, so they can access those support systems and establish those relationships.”

The event will be held at the Johnson City DRC at 204 Freckles Ct. on Monday, March 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.