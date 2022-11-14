JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ‘Create Appalachia’ is holding a free concert to celebrate the grand opening of its Johnson City Center for Art and Technology.

It’s happening Saturday, Nov. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tennessee Hills Brewstillery in downtown Johnson City.

Shortly after the concert, a reception will follow at Create Appalachia at 714 West Walnut Street.

Admission is free, and food trucks will be on site.

Katie Hoffman sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about their mission and what this space brings to the region.