KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new creamery specializing in Blue Bell ice cream opened its doors in Colonial Heights on Friday.

Chris George, owner of George Creamery, said the shop will have more than 24 different flavors of ice cream and more.

“We offer banana splits, shakes, sundaes and all kinds of seasonal treats as well as some very specific things we’re gonna roll out each month,” George said.

George told News Channel 11 they want to offer the best ice cream in the area.

“We felt like when we go for the ice cream area, we want to offer the best,” George said. “That’s why we’re offering Blue Bell. We’re exclusively Blue Bell. All our products contain Blue Bell and some premium ice cream that we want to bring out to the Tri-Cities.”

George Creamery is located at 4032 Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport.

For more information, click here or call 423-430-9586.