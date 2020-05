KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s annual Crazy 8s 8K run has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This comes after organizers announced that Fun Fest has also been canceled for the same reason.

The race has become a Fun Fest tradition and this will mark the first time in 30 years that it hasn’t been held.

Crazy 8s was scheduled to take place Saturday, July 11.