Crazy 8s 8K Run plans return to Kingsport Fun Fest with changes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some of the country’s top distance runners will make their way to Kingsport in a few weeks for one of the top road races in the country.

The Crazy 8s 8K Run takes to the streets of Kingsport on Saturday July, 17 during Fun Fest.

It has been the site for world records in both men’s and women’s 8K races in years past. The women’s record set in 2002 still stands.

Organizers say they won’t be able to host elite athletes from other countries like Kenya and Ethiopia this year, but they still expect an incredible event.

“We wanted to go in a different direction anyway,” said organizer Hank Brown. “The international runners have been great for Crazy 8’s. Very exciting the Kenyans, Ethiopians and Moroccans and all of those people. We just feel like we need to go in a different direction with our invited athletes, so we felt like this is a good year to make the transition.”

2021 also marks the first time prize money won’t be offered as part of the race.

“We know the elite athletes bring a sense of excitement to the race, but we decided to take a year off and see where we want to go from here,” Brown said. “We fully expect to bring this element back in some fashion next year.”