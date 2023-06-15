KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The World’s Fastest 8K returns to Kingsport during Fun Fest this summer.

On Thursday morning, organizers shared plans for the 2023 Niswonger Children’s Network Crazy 8s 8K. The race is set to take place July 15.

“There’s not another one like it anywhere,” said Crazy 8s co-director Hank Brown. “I’ve been around the country and done a lot of road races.”

The event will host the USA Track and Field Men’s 8K Road Championship for the second year in a row.

Brown said the 2023 race will be held in the evening, and by the time the 8K wraps up, it will be dark.

“We have candles in the streets and the neighbors put out finishes in a football stadium on the football field, loud music,” Brown said. “It’s Raucous. It’s kind of like the X-Games of road racing. It’s kind of cool and fun and it’s hot summer time – it’s everything summer.”

Organizers also awarded the Regional Eye Center First Medal to Paul Codispoti and the Italian Stallions Race Team on Thursday. The traditional medal is given to someone each year who has influenced the sport of running in the area.

Photo: Paul Codispoti was awarded the Regional Eye Center First Medal for his impact on running in the Tri-Cities. (WJHL Photo)

Codispoti, who has been diagnosed with ALS, spent years involved in children’s activities with Dobyns-Bennett High School and other local organizations. He has competed in several Tri-Cities races and continues to do so with his team, who push his specialized race chair.

“I would like to thank Hank for this honor and his support,” Codispoti said. “God blessed me with a great group of friends who sacrificed their race to push me. I accept on behalf of them and I accept in honor of Josh Wondell and Team Wondell, who inspired me and all of the other people living with this hideous disease.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bob Townsend was also named the Crazy 8s Torch Bearer. Townsend has a lengthy list of titles and honors in Tri-Cities races.

Registration for the race and more details are available on the Fun Fest website. Details on the Kingsport Pediatric Dentistry Little 8s Youth Field Day, the Almost Crazy 3K Run/Walk and other events are available online.