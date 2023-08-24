KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple crashes have caused Interstate 81 North to be shut down in Sullivan County, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The interstate is currently closed at mile marker 66, just before Exit 66.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 63, the Airport Highway exit.

Photos shared by TDOT show multiple vehicles involved, including at least one tractor-trailer.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

TDOT’s Smartway map shows traffic backed up for several miles, all the way to the I-81/I-26 interchange.

Diverted traffic has also led to increased congestion on State Routes 126 and 75 near Blountville.

This is a developing story. Check for updates on WJHL.com.