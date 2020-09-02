Crashes causing delays on I-26 in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say they are working at least two crashes on Interstate 26 this evening.

According to the police department, officers are on the scene of two, possibly three, crashes that occurred during heavy rain.

The crashes happened on I-26 near Bays Mountain and exit 1, the West Stone Drive exit.

Kingsport police say at least one lane is open but westbound traffic is congested.

Minor injuries were reported in one of the crashes, according to KPD.

