JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of University Parkway is closed to traffic due to a crash, according to Washington County dispatch.

Dispatchers say the westbound lanes of University Parkway are currently closed at the Carter County line.

Injuries have been reported, according to dispatch.

Crews on the scene tell News Channel 11 the road will remain closed for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.