SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County is causing traffic delays in the northbound lanes Thursday.

According to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department, the crash occurred at 10:57 a.m. near the 60 mile marker. The alert described the crash as causing property damage and encouraged drivers to seek alternate routes to avoid the area.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map depicts the northbound lanes as backed up for several miles as of 12:05 p.m. A traffic camera extremely close to the scene of the crash is not available for streaming; however, one further north of the crash shows traffic slowly moving past the scene.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Kingsport Police Department for more details on the crash.