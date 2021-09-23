LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Crash on I-26 West impacting traffic near downtown Johnson City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: TDOT

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on Interstate 26 West near the East Main Street exit in Johnson City is causing delays.

According to dispatchers at Washington County Emergency Communications, the crash was reported on the interstate around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Johnson City Police Department is on the scene of the crash.

No injuries have been reported as of 11:50 a.m., according to dispatchers.

You can check for traffic updates by using the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss