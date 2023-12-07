WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 West that previously caused delays between the Gray and Eastern Star Road exits has been cleared.

News Channel 11 saw a vehicle on its side and smoking in the median off of the westbound lanes as of 2:23 p.m.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports the single-vehicle crash occurred at mile marker 10.8.

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map showed traffic backed up in the westbound lanes to the Gray exit as of 3 p.m., and the left lane was closed. As of 3:40 p.m., the scene was clear and traffic was flowing in both lanes.