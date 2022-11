GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp.

Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map indicates that traffic is moving slowly in that area.