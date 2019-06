WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash occurred on Interstate 26 around 6:16 a.m. near mile marker 14 Thursday morning.

A tweet from Interstate 26 said that the scene is estimated to be clear by 7:30 a.m.

I-26 E in Washington Co Crash at MM 14 at 6:16 AM 6/27 est clear by 7:30 AM 6/27 (ET — Interstate 26 (@TNinterstate26) June 27, 2019

Washington County EMS confirmed there had been an accident, but only “minor injuries” were reported and no one was transported to any medical centers for treatment.