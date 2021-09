CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multivehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 19-E in Carter County is impacting traffic Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred around 1:44 p.m. at Ingram Branch Road.

At least one lane is still closed as of 2:37 p.m., according to TDOT.

The Tennesee Highway Patrol is on the scene of the crash. Troopers told News Channel 11 that the tractor-trailer was not damaged.