LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – A firefighter in Leslie County, Kentucky was killed Saturday night while responding to an accident, according to the Kentucky Firefighters Association (KFA).

The KFA announced Sunday that Regina Huffman of Coon Creek Fire & Rescue in Wooten, Kentucky died in the line of duty Saturday. Wooten is in Leslie County roughly ten miles from Hazard.

Coon Creek Fire & Rescue was responding to an ATV accident with injuries around 10 p.m. Saturday, and helicopters were requested to help transport the two injured people.

According to the KFA, as Huffman’s apparatus was leaving the scene to get to the landing zone, the vehicle “slipped off the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a house.”

Huffman was injured, as well as another firefighter, whom the KFA identified as her oldest son.

She died due to her injuries a few hours later at a nearby hospital, the KFA reports. She was 39 years old.

Huffman’s son’s injuries were minor, and no other firefighters were injured.

The KFA stated she is survived by her fiance and six children.