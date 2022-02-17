HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash involving a dump truck and car late Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital, according to emergency personnel.

Dump truck wreck (PHOTO: CHURCH HILL RESCUE SQUAD VIA FACEBOOK)

According to the Church Hill Rescue Squad, responders arrived at 11-W near Hammond Avenue after receiving reports of a wreck.

Crews discovered that a crash between a dump truck and a car had caused the dump truck to roll over.

Hawkins County EMS transported one person to an area hospital following the wreck. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed to News Channel 11 that troopers are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.